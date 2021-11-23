Unemployment drops to 6.6% in October for Las Vegas metro area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas metro area’s unemployment rate dropped to 6.6% in October, down from 7.4% in September, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

That follows last week’s news that Nevada’s unemployment rate fell to 7.3%, down from 7.5%.

The Las Vegas metro area saw the number of unemployed people decrease by 7,622 compared to September. A total of 74,973 people remain unemployed in the Las Vegas metro area.

The labor force in the Las Vegas metro area is currently at 1,128,058 people, according to DETR. That’s 9,528 more than in September.

Jobless rates for each city showed big improvements over September’s numbers:

North Las Vegas: 7.9% (down from 8.7%)

Las Vegas: 6.7% (down from 7.4%)

Henderson: 5.5% (down from 6.0%)

Boulder City: 5.5% (down from 5.6%)

North Las Vegas has consistently had the worst unemployment rate, but 1,752 new jobs last month helped significantly.

Unemployment is at 3.2% in the Reno metro area and 3.5% in the Carson City metro area, according to DETR.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits fell by 6,538 — 4.6% — in October, continuing a downward trend that began in February.