Unemployment claimants waiting for week 5 of Lost Wages Assistance funds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lot of people are looking for answers to multiple unemployment issues, from Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) concerns to portal questions.

Claimants can’t figure out where their week five LWA money is. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) says it is still being paid.

“I know I am eligible,” said Jennifer Mckeon. “I am one of those people who knows they are eligible for the fifth week.”

Claimants are wondering when they will receive week five funds.

“I have just been waiting for it. I heard a lot of people already received it. I got my last payment on the 10th of November. That was the fourth one,” Mckeon shared. “I haven’t gotten anything since.”

Nearly two weeks ago, we were told payments would begin the first week of December. Many are still waiting.

“It’s stressful. It is frustrating, going week to week wondering if they will release it to your card,” Mckeon said. “I shouldn’t have to keep looking every day.”

Some claimants say DETR reps told them there was a delay.

As far as week six, that is still up in the air.

8 News Now also spoke to a woman who doesn’t know in which portal to apply.

“It just gets to a point where, as an adult, where how much help can you ask everybody for,” said Brenda Mandabach.

In the spring, she applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), the program for gig workers and 1099 wages. She was then told due to a small W-2 income she had, she must apply for regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits.

“Started filing for UI in June, been filing that, and then just last week, saying, ‘nope, you need to file PUA,'” Mandabach shared.

She says she is stuck between portals and getting through on the phone is nearly impossible. The last time she got through was November:

“They said the adjudicators are working on June now, and I said, ‘oh, that is great.’ That was what now, it is a month ago.”

We did ask Amber Hansen, who runs a popular Facebook page, about Mandabach’s case. She says there are people she has come across in this same situation. A number of things could be holding it up, but the best thing to do may be to try and call and upload the new letter.

As soon as we learn more about the lost wages, we will share it, as well.