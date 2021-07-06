Unemployment claimants wait for jobs they know as benefits near an end

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Why can’t you get a job? There are thousands of jobs out there.”

If you’re looking for work, you’ve likely heard that statement time and time again. But there are a lot of people saying despite all the “help wanted” ads, they’re still running into issues getting a job.

Some are holding out hope for the positions they know, while more jobs are popping up in Las Vegas.

“I actually have to wait for them to call me,” shared entertainer Barbara Brighton.

Brighton, who is a Joan Rivers impersonator, says finding a job in the Entertainment Capital of the World is still not easy for her.

“As wonderful as it is that Las Vegas has opened up, it is not completely open for everybody,” she said.

Brighton notes her industry is still slow to recover, and she only has shows booked for the fall. The entertainer continues to receive unemployment benefits, as bookings are hard to come by.

“It is almost finished. We have two more months,” she said. “Thank God for the extension.”

Others are in similar situations. While Brighton knows there are jobs out there, she is holding out for what she knows how to do.

“I know restaurants still need a lot of people, but I am not privy to that because I do not know about that,” she explained.

Melissa Taylor worked at a coffee shop at McCarran International Airport.

“Putting all this effort into looking for a job, and then I don’t get a call back,” she told 8 News Now.

Finding a job with flexibility for her family has not been easy.

“I am just not getting any calls back, even if I did, I don’t know what I would do with my kids,” Taylor said.

With benefits coming to an end, both Brighton and Taylor say they will keep looking and finding the right fit for both of them and prospective employers.