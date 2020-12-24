Unemployment claimants try to get alleged stolen money back

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unemployment claimants who say they are victims of fraud continue to contact 8 News Now looking for answers.

There are two major components to the issue. One is to get those closed accounts reopened, which we learned the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) is working with claimants on, so they can receive their benefits. The other problem is getting the alleged stolen money back.

“I have had the $475 that is in the account, plus two more deposits, totaling $938, that is in limbo,” shared claimant Richard Swayze.

He is yet another person who says he had unemployment benefits stolen out of his account.

‘They shut it down, thinking that if they replace the funds, it would go right back into the compromised account that the money was taken from,” Swayze explained.

He is working to get his account reopened through DETR while trying to get the stolen money back.

“I just can’t let that go,” he said, “that is money that I am entitled to.”

8 News Now contacted the Bank of America Wednesday. They tell us claimants should call the number on the back of their card to report the claim, which could take 10 business days to investigate. You should report the fraud regardless of if your account is frozen, and always report the transaction police.

Swayze says he was told something a little different.

“I stayed in touch with them left and right, giving them the police report I have filed, and they just said to bear with it,” he recounted. “It could take up to 90 days.”

After we noticed a pattern with the debit cards, we contacted Metro to see if they are noticing anything. They tell us they don’t necessarily break down unemployment cards into a separate category. Police did tell us, recently, a handful of card skimmers were collected around the valley.

Metro provided pictures of the skimmers and what people should look out for when using cards on its financial crimes page. You can find it below.