Unemployment claimants question ID verification email as work continues on reopening accounts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some claimants waiting to get their Bank of America unemployment accounts reopened received an email this week. They were questioning the email, but 8 News Now got in touch with the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR), who tells us it is part of the process.

Leandrea Vaughn is one of many claimants whose account was closed after she reported a fraudulent transaction.

“It has been since the beginning of December,” she shared. “I received an email showing from DETR, and it was a link to the verify me through ID.me.”

The email came in Thursday.

“I didn’t want to press anything or links because I didn’t know if it for sure came from DETR,” Vaughn said.

DETR confirmed with us Friday they do use ID.me. We got into contact with ID.me, as well, and they explained in a statement:

“ID.me significantly speeds up the identify verification process, allowing individuals to obtain their benefits faster and with a much-reduced risk of fraud. Most individuals complete the process in just a few minutes. ID.me

“Bills are piling up,” said Luz Villagracia. “I am afraid I will lose my car.”

She’s been waiting eight weeks. Villagracia received a call from a DETR fraud investigator this week. She said she will be getting paper checks for the weeks she was without pay. Next week, she will find out if her account has been reopened.

“The next payment will be deposited in the debit card from here on out,” she shared.

People say they are hoping this means accounts will be reopened. As far as getting the stolen money back, Bank of America tells 8 News Now people will be contacted with a determination on their claim.