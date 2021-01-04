Unemployment claimants protest lack of assistance with reopening frozen Bank of America accounts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With nowhere else to turn, a group of unemployment claimants showed up to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) Las Vegas office Monday. They say their debit accounts with their benefits have been frozen for weeks after filing a fraudulent claim.

They don’t know why Bank of America or DETR can’t reopen their accounts. Many say they have gone a month, if not longer, without money.

“Bank of America, unemployment people are hurting right now,” Leandrea Vaughn lamented, “What do you expect us to do?”

As @BankofAmerica & @DetrNevada fraud account closures continue people are getting desperate, many showed up to DETR offices today to beg for help. They say they have money in DETR accounts but can’t get it bc it was closed due to fraud. They say bank won’t reopen them @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/9wtcZ0PAX9 — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) January 4, 2021

Some claimants are hitting their breaking point.

“Our money is sitting there, and we can’t get access to it,” said William Hummons.

The claimants who showed up at the DETR offices all have similar stories. They report a fraudulent transaction to Bank of America, then their accounts end up closed or frozen while their unemployment benefits continue to be deposited into that account.

“We went through the holidays with not being able to get to it,” said Hummons. “Rent is due now. This is the first of the month.”

Weeks ago, when 8 News Now first covered this issue, DETR released a statement stating claimants need to have their identification verified to get those accounts reopened. They noted that could take five to seven days.

Claimants said they did that and still have no idea what to do.

“What else can I do to get this going because I have done everything you have asked,” Vaughn questioned.

“We are not getting any answers or any resolution to the problem,” said Hummons.

When we reached out to DETR again Monday, they said they are working to resolve this issue with Bank of America. A representative from Bank of America told us claimants should get some sort of confirmation from DETR about the ID verification. Once that is done, it would take the two days to unfreeze accounts.

We recognize and understand the frustration people are experiencing with their debit cards. DETR continues to work in partnership with Bank of America in an ongoing effort to resolve these issues for claimants while protecting cardholders and the State from fraud. This issue impacts a limited number of claimants whose debit cards may be erroneously frozen or blocked by the bank. Claimants who are experiencing issues with holds on their debit cards are urged to contact DETR by calling the agency’s call centers (UI: 702- 486-0350; 775-684-0350; and PUA 775- 298-6007 or 702-998-3081) to determine the type of hold has been placed on their card and the steps needed to resolve the issue. Claimants in PUA can change their payment delivery from debit card to direct deposit. This can be accomplished online through the claimant portal or by contacting the call center. Currently, the UI system does not afford UI claimants a direct deposit option, but the agency is looking into making that feature available in the future. Claimants are encouraged to check with their banking institutions prior to selecting this option as different banking institutions have varied requirements/limits for direct deposit accounts. DETR will continue to work on this issue so that all eligible claimants receive their benefits. Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation

We have yet to hear of anyone getting a confirmation like that.

“Bank of America blame unemployment, and unemployment blame Bank of America,” said Rosa Martin. “So, where are we going? Are we going to sleep in the street?”

DETR did provide a few phone numbers for people to contact with this issue.

8 News Now is still waiting for some follow-up questions to be answered by Bank of America and DETR. As soon as we are able to get more on this, we will update you.