Unemployment claimants frustrated as many notice money missing off debit cards

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several unemployment claimants have reached out regarding money being stolen off their debit cards. They all say it is happening to the Bank of America cards they are issued.

We are noticing more and more people having this problem, and they are frustrated about it. They go to use their card, and the money is missing.

Claimants say when they see the funds are missing, they report it to Bank of America. Usually, the card or account is canceled, and the issue is investigated.

People say they are having issues getting that money back.

Several claimants told 8 News Now that representatives from the bank tell them the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) will help. They call the agency, and it points to the bank.

We spoke to Jodi Chavella, who called the bank. She says the bank told her DETR needed to help. She doesn’t know if she will get the $650 back that was stolen.

“I called again today, and they said it was closed and that I would need to reach out. Unemployment closed, which I checked online, and my claim was still open,” shared Chavella. “It is frustrating, you know, $643 may not be a lot to a lot of people, but that is part of my rent money.”

According to CalMatters, Nevada is one of the three states that does not do direct depots into personal accounts. It is done on debit cards.

Over in California, a similar problem has been happening. A lawmaker from the San Diego area introduced a bill that would require California’s unemployment department to allow personal direct deposits.

To be proactive and avoid getting money taken, people say right when that money hits their accounts, they usually go to an ATM and pull it out.

Bank of America told 8 News Now today that people can log into the bank account to set up a transfer to another account. If a card is frozen, then the state has to direct them to unfreeze them.

If you are having issues, they say the best number to call is the one on the back of the card.