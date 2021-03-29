Unemployment claimants express identity verification frustrations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unemployment claimants are looking for help after problems while trying to verify their identity. The issues are on a third-party system called ID.me.

For help, the best place to go would be the company itself, but many are having a problem getting through.

“We have not got our unemployment for this week,” said claimant Oraleesa Patterson-Gardner.

She is worried about missing more benefits.

“They are saying, ‘keep all your verification in your back pocket, and we will get in touch with you, but you may be waiting five hours because you are in line,'” Patterson-Gardner shared.

She says she uploaded all her personal information to verify her identity through ID.me but is having trouble getting it approved and getting through for help.

“No one ever got in touch with me,” said Patterson-Gardner. “No one ever got in touch with my husband.”

She isn’t the only one having trouble. This is a popular topic on unemployment Facebook groups.

“It is going to be very busy right now, just like anything else, any lenders, bank, SBA, IRS,” explained Amber Hansen, administrator of a popular unemployment Facebook group. “People are slammed right now.”

She says ID.me is being used for all Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants right now due to a new law in a number of states.

“The interface of that application is not necessarily user friendly,” Hansen noted. “So, people are getting confused about primary and secondary identification and the drop down menus for those, as well as, like, when people were prompted an email, they were clicking the blue link instead of the green box.”

From uploading documents to following directions closely, Hansen says if you have a problem, try to seek assistance through the online help window. She had to verify her identity and waited around two hours before an employee got back to her.

“If you need help, create a support ticket, and you get on a referee call,” she explained. “My biggest suggestion, at the top of the search bar where you refresh the page, when claimants see the estimated time go blank, they just need to refresh that page.”

Hansen says the assistance window can help take photos and verify information. She says to try at odd hours, when the site is possibly less used.

She also notes Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) phone operators most likely won’t be able to help with ID.me due to the fact that it is a third party. Hansen says the best option would be creating a help ticket on their site.

8 News Now also reached out to ID.me for information or guidance, but we have yet to hear back.