Unemployment claimant shares frustrations, simply wants a final answer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As we near the year mark of the start of the pandemic, there are still people out there who have been waiting for unemployment benefits. Some started to file when the pandemic began, others over the past year.

One man, who simply wants a final answer to his claim, shared his story with us.

“I used to fitness train; I was going in the right direction,” said Devin Whitmore.

Before the pandemic, he was in the middle of trying to turn his life around. Whitmore was incarcerated at one point of his life but says he was back at work last winter.

“I am 56-years-old; I have worked all my life,” he said.

Whitmore explained as the virus became a reality in Nevada, his job at the Westgate stopped.

“I have lost everything,” he lamented. “I lost all my clothes. I have moved, lived with people, couch surfed, this and that.”

He showed us his portal online and the roughly $9,000 in payments he believes he is owed. He says the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) sent him a few determinations, regarding his claim.

“First, they send you one that you are not eligible and to apply for UI, and then, UI tells you you are not eligible,” he shared. “And then, DETR sends you a ‘you are eligible,’ and then, I have heard that on the phone from the customer service.”

Right now, Whitmore is appealing the denial he says he was sent because he was told he was eligible. He says he wants to work, but recent health issues, including a surgery for pancreatic cancer, are not making it easy.

“It is not just me. It is times, times, times way more people than just me that are going through what I went through,” he said.

There are hundreds of others out there who have been waiting for an answer. Some are called “first time filers.”

“There are still people that are stuck in these situations that filed at the beginning of the pandemic, or that were at one point, determined and are now in an appeal status,” said Amber Hansen, the administrator of a popular Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) help Facebook page. “Or, there is a large group of people that have not heard anything in the last 11 months.”

Hansen’s group has well over 10,000 active members. She also has sources within the department.

A recent post on Hansen’s page about unresolved claims shows just how many people are in this boat.

“There has been groups that just get lost because of glitches, and then they kind of just sit there,” she explained. “And then there, from what I was told, no way for them to go back and filter through these people, and that they have had to spend a majority of the time, or what they are trying to do is weed out the fraudulent claims or ones that are not valid, to get to those people.”

The Strike Force helping DETR hoped to have the backlog tackled in February.

“If I am ineligible, I am ineligible. They should have told me a long time ago,” said Whitmore.

He says he doesn’t want to simply forget about the possible thousands of dollars he believes he is owed.

“For people out there, just continue, continue to do what you do. Pursue what is yours,” Whitmore encouraged.

8 News Now did reach out to DETR, regarding the backlog of claims they said they were working on last month. We have yet to get an update on the amount of people who have had claims resolved since then.