Unemployment claim frustrations abound in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An unprecedented number of unemployment claims has the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) keeping busy. People are having a hard time trying to file claims online and on the phone.

Many are now feeling helpless.

“You call them, constantly busy. You can never get through,” said Paul Swank, who is trying to file for unemployment.

The process has proven difficult.

“Trying to get my unemployment, and I cannot even get them on the phone, can’t get on the computer,” said Cristen DeLuca. “It is horrible.”

Many people showed up to the closed Las Vegas area office looking for answers.

“Like everyone else, I am trying to make it through the crisis,” said Swank.

8 News Now spoke to Rosa Mendez from the department, who explained, “We are, as you can imagine, experiencing an unimaginable volume of calls and requests for online claims.”

People are stuck trying to file online and can’t get through on the phone.

“We also encourage claimants to file during non-peak times,” Mendez said. This means filing in the middle of the night when less people are using the site. Mendez explained the department is working on extending hours and hiring more employees to handle the spike in requests.

We asked what else people could do.

“All I can tell you is, just keep trying, I mean the volumes are just so high that the systems are trying to keep up at this point,” Mendez suggested.

The department also provided us with links that you may find useful when trying to file a claim online. They include: