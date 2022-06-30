Suspect running up to the front door of the home to steal an Unemployment Card.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– LVMPD Enterprise Area Command is looking for a suspect who stole an unemployment card from the front door of a house near Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive earlier in June.

LVMPD Enterprise Area Command uploaded footage from a home surveillance camera onto their Facebook page on Thursday. The footage shows a light-colored car pulling up to the front of the house and the suspect jumping out of the passenger seat and running up to the front door. After a few seconds, the suspect then runs back to the car and the car then drives away.

Courtesy of LVMPD Enterprise Area Command Facebook

LVMPD is asking if anyone recognizes the suspect in the video please contact Detective Huhn at 702-828-5761.

If you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada, Inc (crimestoppersofnv.com) or 702-385-5555 with any info you may have, Ref # LLV220600036414.