Unemployment benefit extensions increase; UI claimant says she’s waited weeks for extension

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As time goes on, more people on unemployment are exhausting benefits and trying to file for extensions. The state unemployment department is reporting an increase in extended claims.

Both the regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) portals have different extension processes.

8 News Now spoke to a woman who filed for an extension a while ago, but has been left waiting.

“Those benefits ended Aug. 30,” said Bonita Ware-Flowers.

Flowers says she filed an extension on her unemployment benefits in August.

“Right now, I am in a pending resolution status for extended benefits,” Flowers shared.

The mother of three says she feels stuck and doesn’t know where to turn.

“I did not receive any letters, nothing stating, you know. I have received nothing,” Flowers said.

Some people may have to wait a week before extensions can start.

According to an update from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR), this week, the number of people filing for continued claims is down because more people are running out of benefits.

The amount of regular UI claimants filing for the PEUC extension is up.

Amber Hansen runs a popular unemployment help Facebook page. She says regular UI claimants would have to file the extension, but the portal for gig workers, PUA, would not.

“You do on the traditional UI side have to file, and you do have to wait for that to be approved,” Hansen explained. “On the PUA side, it is totally different. It is supposed to be an automated process, where the weeks just populate.”

A determination letter was sent out notifying people about the extra seven weeks that were allocated for those PUA claims through the end of December. Those would run out if congress doesn’t act.

“Basically, what those monetary determinations were that were automated and came out, that’s how you know you got the seven weeks,” said Hansen.

Some PUA claimants received those letters despite payments being stopped. One claimant tells us that DETR told him some got the determination letters by error.

Flowers hopes she gets an answer soon.

“It is very, very, very frustrating,” she said.

As far as lost wages benefits, week five is still being dispersed. There is no word on if there will be a week six of those benefits.

Tomorrow, the DETR PUA lawsuit heads back to court. Follow 8 News Now for the latest.