Unemployment at 8.8% in Las Vegas metro area, 10% in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unemployment dropped to 8.8% in the Las Vegas metropolitan area in March, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

That compares to 9.3% in February and 9.9% in January.

While the Las Vegas unemployment rate is steadily dropping, it is still above the national figure of 6.2%, and it’s keeping the state’s unemployment rate at 8.1%. Nevada’s two other metro areas reported lower unemployment numbers, with Reno at 4.6% and Carson City at 5.1%, according to DETR.

By county, Clark County still has the highest rate in Nevada at 8.8%. The next-closest is Nye County, at 5.7% unemployment.

Data on cities shows North Las Vegas with the highest unemployment rate:

North Las Vegas: 10.0%, down from 10.4% from February

Las Vegas at 8.9%, down from 9.4%

Henderson at 7.3%, down from 7.8%

Boulder City at 6.4%, down from 7.4%

Comparisons to last year show that the COVID-19 pandemic started to impact unemployment statistics as layoffs came in late March of 2020, when unemployment reached 6.4% statewide and 6.9% in the Las Vegas Metro area.

When data for April is released, last year’s layoffs will change the context of the rebound in employment. Unemployment soared to 28.2% in April 2020.