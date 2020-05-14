UNEMPLOYMENT: 24K Nevadans filed new claims last week

LAS VEGAS (AP/KLAS) – Federal figures show that about 24,000 out-of-work Nevada residents filed first-time unemployment claims last week. That pushes the percentage of people seeking jobless benefits to 31% since casinos and businesses shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A U.S. Department of Labor report shows new claims have slowed since a peak of more than 92,000 the week after closures began. But the state unemployment rate has shot up from an all-time-low 3.6% in February to a record 22% last week.

Another jump is expected with a state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation report on Friday.

Wednesday, DETR announced it will extend 13 weeks of unemployment pay to the jobless that have exhausted their unemployment benefits. It’s part of the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

DETR will also start accepting unemployment claims from independent contractors or gig workers this week.

Also, people seeking unemployment insurance benefits will be able to receive it while the work search requirement is waived.