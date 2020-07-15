Unemployed Nevadans will still receive benefits, even as funds deplete

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every week, thousands of Nevadans file their weekly unemployment claims. But as they continue to do so, the amount of money available in Nevada’s treasury fund decreases.

8 News Now spoke to an unemployment research expert. As the available funds go down, he says unemployed Nevadans should not be worried as their benefits will continue.

Peggy Lieser is a restaurant server in Las Vegas. She’s waited months for unemployment benefits.

“I have not been successful yet to get through to the phone lines at DETR,” said Lieser. “… I don’t make enough money to pay April, May, June rent. I have borrowed from family members. I have tapped out every well I know, and I don’t know what more to do.”

She is like many others in Nevada, waiting for adjudication money from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

As more people get paid, the less money there is in the State’s Unemployment Insurance Treasury account.

“Nevada had about a year and a half of reserves, that is much higher than most states,” said Chris O’Leary senior economist with W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Nevada Unemployment Insurance Treasury Fund had about $2 billion. As of the last update from DETR, there was nearly $800 million.

More than $100 million is dispersed weekly.

“If Nevada exhausts the reserves in the treasury account, then the treasury will loan money to the State to pay benefits,” O’Leary explained.

He says unemployed Nevadans shouldn’t be worried.

“Anyone in the State entitled to unemployment benefits will be paid those benefits.”

Other states have already started borrowing from the treasury, money that has to be paid back.

“Employers will pay off that borrowing sometime in the future after the crisis is over,” said O’Leary.

He noted it is too early to tell if any employers here in Nevada will have to pay more money in the future into unemployment insurance.