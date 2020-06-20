Understanding where Nevada stands when it comes to the charts and numbers for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state of Nevada had 410 coronavirus cases and three deaths on Wednesday. This brought the statewide total since the pandemic began to 12,486 cases and 478 deaths. A total of 317 of those cases were in Clark County. It’s the state’s second-biggest single-day total, and it’s the second time the state has broken 300 this week.

Nevada is now at more than 9,800 cases since the pandemic began, and a total of 390 deaths.

Although a lot of the state has reopened, as Governor Steve Sisolak, D-NV, pointed out this week, we aren’t past it. The state and the country is smack dab in the middle of a pandemic.

Cases will go up as tests go up. 8 News NOW Anchor Kirsten Joyce takes a look at the charts to see where Nevada stands.