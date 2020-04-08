Understanding the Paycheck Protection Program: What small businesses should know before they apply

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new forgivable loan program aims to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hans Hippert owns JoJo’s Jerkey, one of many Las Vegas businesses adapting to closing temporarily.

“It was a huge hit for us,” said Hippert. “We’re just trying to, you know, stay safe, stay healthy and push through.”

However, during this time, Hippert can keep his employees busy. They’re still producing jerky and handling curbside and online orders.

“They’ve kind of switched some roles,” Hippert said. “So, like our salespeople have come in and, and learn the manufacturing side.”

Altering the workflow to prevent a permanent closure, Hippert also plans to apply for government loans.

“Any of those programs that are out there, we’re very interested in,” he said.

On Tuesday, Hibbert participated in a webinar hosted by the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance. The focus: “Understanding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program” or PPP.

“We’re keeping an eye on recovery, we’re looking at what we need to do to stabilize the businesses that are out there,” said Joe Amato, SBA District Director for Nevada.

The PPP is giving up to $349 billion in low-interest loans for businesses on the list. The loans are forgivable if businesses use the money for payroll, mortgage interest, rent, and utility payments over eight weeks.

At least 75%t of the funds must be used for payroll costs for the government to forgive the loan.

“The whole idea of this program is to get people off unemployment and get them back into a position so that when recovery begins, they’re ready to work,” Amato said.

This allows Hippert and others to keep people employed to assist in economic recovery.

Independent contractors can start applying for PPP on Friday. Those who are ineligible for the loan include household employers, anyone who previously defaulted on a federal loan over the last seven years, and cannabis businesses.