Understanding Question 2 and the effects it could have on same-sex marriages

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are five statewide ballot questions on the Nov. 3 election ballot. The questions would make changes to Nevada’s constitution.

Here’s a breakdown of Question 2:

To get on the ballot Question 2 had to be passed by the legislature in 2017 and 2019. Question 2 would remove language from the Nevada constitution that says marriage is between a man and a woman.

Same sex marriage is already legal in Nevada, and the entire U.S. because of a decision made by the United States Supreme Court in 2015.

However, if Question 2 is passed, it would not change the verbiage of marriage at all.

Andre Wade with Silver State Equality says it is about removing unenforceable discriminatory language:

“So removing that language by voting Yes on Question 2 will uphold civil rights and uphold equality here in the state of Nevada that we know that we stand for,” Wade said.

Question 2 would also provide clergy members the right to refuse to perform a marriage and add that no person can make a claim against a religious organization for refusing to do so.

The opposition posted in the secretary of state’s digest calls the measure unnecessary and calls domestic partnerships “a viable option for same sex couples in Nevada.”

If passed, Question 2 would go into the constitution on Nov. 24.