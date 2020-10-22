Understanding Ballot Questions 4 and 6

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are five statewide ballot questions on the Nov. 3 election ballot. The questions would make changes to Nevada’s constitution.

Question 4 and Question 6 would both take a state law and then enshrine it in the state constitution. By doing this, it would make it harder to repeal those laws later.

Here’s the breakdown of Question 4:

Question 4 would add eleven voting rights and privileges currently known as the ‘Voters Bill of Rights, which was passed in 2002. The voters bill of rights includes the following:

The ability to vote without being intimidated, threatened, or coerced

You are entitled to vote if on election day if you are already in line before the polls close.

Request assistance with voting if needed.

Receive instructions on the use of voting equipment.

The argument against Question 4 in the Secretary of State’s Digest calls it a solution in search of a problem and says federal laws already protect those voting rights.

Here’s a breakdown of Question 6, which deals with the renewable energy standards. It would raise Nevada’s renewable portfolio standard to 50% by 2030 through a stepped process. Again that is already in state law, but this would make it harder to repeal it in the future.

Opponents said progress continues to advance within the renewable industry besieged with infancy. Allowing outsiders to handcuff Nevada is misguided.

One of the outsiders they are referring to is billionaire Tom Steyer, whose PAC put up nearly $10 million to collect the 50 By 30 bill’s ballot signatures.

If passed, Question 4 and 6 would go into the constitution on Nov. 24