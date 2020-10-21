Understanding Ballot Question 1 and how it affects the Board of Regents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are five statewide ballot questions on the ballot for the November 3 election. The ballot questions would make changes to Nevada’s constitution.

Ballot Question 1, and for it to get on the ballot, it had to pass through the legislative twice in 2017 and 2019.

Ballot Question 1 is probably the most confusing. It would remove the Board of Regents, which oversees Nevada’s university system, from the state’s constitution.

Critics say this has allowed the Board of Regents to operate without any oversight from the Legislature. Former Assemblyman Elliot Anderson wrote Question 1:

‘This restores accountability, transparency, and oversight,” Anderson said. “You know how Nevada spends $1.2 billion on higher education, but without any real oversight on how that money is spent.”

It would also let the Legislature create new rules and laws overseeing Nevada’s higher education system.

“It’s really, really important for Nevada and for the economy that our higher education system can be nimble to answer the issues that we need to deal with,” said State Senator Joyce Woodhouse, D-NV.

Question 1 has some opposition from current members of the Board of Regents, but the argument against passage on the secretary of state’s website says, “Question 1 is nothing but the Legislature trying to gain more power and control, and it would only serve to add political pressures to a governance system that is serving this state well.”

If question one is passed, it will take effect on November 24, 2020.