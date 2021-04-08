Understaffed businesses struggle to meet demand as local economy reopens

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Las Vegas economy continues to reopen, businesses are searching for employees to keep up with demand.

A busy lunch rush would typically be good news for a local restaurant, but Market Grille Cafe says a lack of employees is creating problems for their family business.

Once 11 a.m. hits, food tickets start printing non-stop.

Joe Pierro Sr. owns Market Grille Cafe. He is trying to fill essentially every position at his two locations, including cooks, bussers and management.

Pierro is getting some applications, but no one is showing up.

“I have an overwhelming amount of business, I’m not staffed up,” Pierro Sr. Said. “The unemployment, you know if I have to be blunt about it, I feel like it’s keeping people from getting out there and wanting to apply.”

In the meantime, his skeleton staff, including his son Joe Pierro Jr., are working overtime to keep up with their loyal customers.

“An eight-hour shift has now turned into a twelve, thirteen, fourteen-hour shift,” Pierro Jr. Said.

The restaurant is now closed on Monday’s to prevent burnout and give staff a break.

Pierro Sr. says colleagues and customers are dealing with the same problem — lots of openings but no one to fill them.

“I’m telling people that you know the reservations that we used to have are no longer, it’s first come first served,”” Pierro Sr. said. “I’m looking at stopping online service because we’re getting too many calls in.”

While many businesses are itching to have capacity restrictions lifted, Pierro Sr. does not know if they could handle the crowds.

“People should be coming in, they should be knocking on the door saying, ‘I’ll do anything’ but that’s not happening,” Pierro Sr. said.

Market Grille Cafe is taking walk-in applications at both locations.

