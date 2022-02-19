Underprivileged children in Las Vegas receive new shoes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–On Saturday, Feb 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shoes That Fit, a nationally recognized non-profit, hosted a community event at Parkdale Community Center in Las Vegas.

The event saw 200 underprivileged children receive new athletic shoes. Beyond that, games and activities were available as well.

The organization operates around the United States, working with schools to provide children with new footwear.

To contribute to Shoes That Fit’s ongoing efforts, donations can be made at shoesthatfit.org.