Undercover police operation leads to arrest of 9 men accused of luring children online

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nine men have been arrested following multi-agency undercover operations targeting online child sex predators.

The arrests occurred on Dec. 8 and 9 after detectives and undercover agents posed as juveniles online.

After being solicited for sex by the adult suspects, a meeting was set up and the suspects were taken into custody.

Those arrested include 28-year-old Sheldon Young, 47-year-old Guadalupe Bencomo, 24-year-old Kody Pore, 35-year-old Thuan Hong, 50-year-old Jake Crawford, 26-year-old Fredy Castillo, 42-year-old Kyle Stoltz, 39-year old Nathan Bruin, and 23-year old Eric Ruiz.

Undercover operation leads to the arrest of 9 men accused of luring children online. (Courtesy: LVMPD)

Each was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for Luring a Minor with the Use of a

Computer to Engage in Sex.

The participating task forces include detectives and agents from the LVMPD, FBI,

NLVPD, Henderson Police Department, Nevada Attorney General’s Office, and Homeland

Security Investigations.

Metro police would like to remind parents to have an open conversation with their children about the dangers of online chats and strangers.

Parents are encouraged to routinely monitor their children’s activity on social media and other online applications to prevent them from becoming victims of a child sex predator.

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their

crimes are urged to contact the LVMPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by phone at

702-828- 3111.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.