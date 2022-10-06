General Admission LV announces location at Uncommons in the southwest valley in 2022. (Photo Credit: General AdmissionsLV/Instagram)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fine cuisine is coming to a new area in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

UnCommons offered up a sneak preview of some of its new restaurants that are set to open up this fall.

This week guests were treated to a sampling of regional and international cuisine and cocktails provided by a lineup of Michelin and James Beard Award-winning chefs.

Among the lineup headed to UnCommons is the Sundry, AMARI, KAIYO, Salt & Straw Ice Cream, J. Blanco, and General Admission.

Salt & Straw Ice Cream is planning to open a shop early in 2024 in the southwest valley. (Salt & Straw Ice Cream)

Some of the first shops that opened up this summer include Urth Caffe and Teaspoon.

The open-concept development project is a $400 million mixed-use community area.

Patrick Yumul is the COO of TableOne Hospitality and believes the new southwest spot is the perfect place for local foodies.

“The locals have great palettes and love to explore and love to dine on a vast and dynamic array of cuisine. So I think we’ve got something for everybody,” he said.

People can also expect art, music areas, and events, including farmer’s markets to come to the area.