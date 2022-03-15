LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new mixed-use community is looking to bring something unique to the valley.

Uncommons will soon open at Durango and the 215 in the southwest valley near IKEA, and not too far from the soon-to-be-built Durango Casino and Resort.

Durango Casino and Resort broke ground on Durango last week, but before that opens, a unique shopping experience is coming to the southwest valley.

“The biggest thing we are bringing to the valley is a sense of community and belonging,” said Amalie Zinsser, Uncommons Director of Community. “We have a local coffee shop we can’t wait to announce and Urth Cafe, that is going to be the first location off of the Strip.”

Zinsser said that other areas of the valley like Henderson and Summerlin have their community centers and shopping and Uncommons wants to be that for the southwest with shops, bars, and unique eateries.

Several office buildings tower over the shopping area, and several businesses have already signed leases.

“We have a full building that Draft Kings took over,” Zinsser continued.

She said that between Durango Casino and Resort and Uncommons, the southwest has plenty to be excited about.

“Born and raised in Vegas and I was raised with Town Square, I was raised with Sunset Station and all of that made a large impact on how you can gather with friends, this is another stake in the ground for Las Vegas and something we are aiming to have and it is community first,” Zinsser said.

People can expect art, music areas, and events like farmers markets to come to the area. As they get closer to opening, more retail businesses are looking to set up shop in Uncommons as well.

Alisha Alexander of Speakeasy Candle Co. is opening the cocktail-inspired candle shop, and will be one of the first to open. She told 8 News Now that her store will not only be a unique experience, but so will Uncommons.

“We are made in Las Vegas,” Alexander said. “My life is on Durango, my kids go to school on Durango, my husband works on Durango, we are excited that a footprint like this is coming to our community.”

As construction continues on Uncommons, shops will be open throughout 2022, but the first shops plan to open by summer.