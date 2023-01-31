LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Happy National Plan for Vacation Day! Travel Nevada has released the second annual Seven Weirdest Wonders of Nevada list just in time for travelers who are looking for destinations that could push them beyond their comfort zones in the Silver State.

Post-pandemic travel has been steadily rising since 2021. According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Las Vegas welcomed nearly 39 million visitors in 2022. Hotel occupancy for the city averaged 79 percent, 16 percent higher than national overall hotel occupancy, averaging 63 percent.

The second edition of the Seven Weirdest Wonders of Nevada list was appropriately named “Uncommon Overnighters” by the Travel Nevada team of experts who created it. It includes historic, haunted and luxurious hotels, yurts and castles from across the state.

Travel Nevada’s Seven Weirdest Wonders, “Uncommon Overnighters” edition:

Ruby Yurts – Visiting the beautiful landscape of Nevada’s Ruby Mountains should be on everyone’s bucket list. Located roughly 10,000 feet on top of the Conrad Creek Ridge, the Ruby High Yurt is in a prime position for “jaw dropping views and easily accessible terrain.” While sleeping at 10,000 feet is an uncommon feat, getting to the Ruby High is an adventure in itself. You can get there a few ways, from a solo hike to a helicopter assist.

Ruby High Yurt – Source: Travel Nevada

Mizpah Hotel – Looking for a serving of rich history with a side of haunted? The iconic Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah is one of the most historic hotels in Nevada, where you may spot a few friendly spirits who like to call the place home. Built in 1907, the hotel now includes standard, historically preserved hotel rooms as well as specialty themed rooms. Those looking for an extra spooky visit should book a stay in the Lady in Red Suite, named after a sex worker murdered there by a jealous ex-lover.

Mizpah Hotel, Tonopah NV – Source: Travel Nevada

Ike’s Canyon Ranch – Sitting just south of the Loneliest Road in America is Ike’s Canyon Ranch. The off-the-grid ranch is perched in the foothills of the Alta-Toquima Mountains between Austin and Eureka, and is the perfect place to hit the rest button, get in on writing retreats (offered seasonally) and see what rural Nevada is all about.

Ike’s Canyon Ranch – Source: Travel Nevada

Paradise Ranch Castle – Have you ever dreamed of staying in a castle? Well if you find yourself in the Reese River Valley, only 12 miles from Austin, you can! The Paradise Ranch Castle sits on 160 acres and features ornate rooms, an on-site bar, a rec room and sweeping views of the Toiyabe Mountains and star-studded night sky. This quaint bed and breakfast allows for tranquility for the most royal of travelers.

Paradise Ranch Castle – Source: Travel Nevada

Stone Church Lodge – At the Stone Church Lodge, guests can learn the rich mining history of Eureka, NV, by staying at this original location from the gold and silver mining boom. Originally built as a church in 1881, the lodge features master wood craftsmanship, the original 1880s stonework and vaulted ceilings. The Stone Lodge offers free parking and WiFi and is pet friendly.

Stone Church Lodge – Source: Travel Nevada

Tarantula Ranch Vineyard – The perfect adventure basecamp to Nevada’s outdoor recreation is located minutes away from Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge and Death Velley National Park. With amazing dark sky viewing, an outdoor kitchen, and strong Wi-Fi, Tarantula Ranch is the perfect stop for glampers.

Tarantula Ranch – Source: Travel Nevada

Old Yella Dog Ranch – Looking for a place to unwind and leave all of your stressors behind? Look no further than Old Yella Dog Ranch, a fully furnished cabin located next to Massacre Rim. The ranch is part of the ghost town of Vya, Nevada, and is along the historic Applegate Lassen Emigrant Trail. While the area, visitors should be sure to check out one of Nevada’s mines and bring home an opal alongside your memories.

Old Yella Dog Ranch – Source: Travel Nevada

Looking for other “weird” Nevada spots to hit this year? Make sure you check out Travel Nevada’s Weird Nevada page for more travel inspiration.