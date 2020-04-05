‘Uncle’ Phil Maloof dies of coronavirus at age 93

Hugh Hefner, George Maloof And His Uncle Phil Maloof (center) (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coronavirus has claimed thousands of lives, including 93-year-old “Uncle” Phil Maloof of the high-profile Maloof family.

“Uncle” Phil Maloof is the brother of George Maloof Senior, a businessman who worked as a Coors Beer distributor and then expanded the family business into hotels.

“Uncle” Phil’s nephews, George Junior, Phil and Gavin are minority investors in the Vegas Golden Knights.

Picture of Uncle Phil Maloof; Photo Courtesy: www.unclephilmaloof.com

Gavin Maloof confirmed the passing of his uncle to 8 News Now.

Maloof’s biography on his website describes him as a “man of sentiment and of simple pleasures.”