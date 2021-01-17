‘Uncharted territory’: CCSD principals discuss challenges to reopening schools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District principals are already thinking about how to reopen campuses. The first step will be welcoming back some high-needs students in small groups, as approved last week by board trustees.

Ryan Lewis is Preparing to navigate a new situation. The Garehime Elementary School principal is considering his approach to inviting some students back on campus in small groups.

“Everybody’s circumstances are so unique as we go through this unchartered territory,” said Principal Lewis. “I like the fact that we are getting to tailor it to the needs of our kids in our communities to a certain extent.”

Lewis wants to prioritize special needs students, those not engaging in classes or are falling behind. Meanwhile, Principal Tam Larnerd at Spring Valley High School chooses to partly focus on seniors.

“We want to make sure that the circumstances don’t prevent them from reaching their goal and graduating from high school,” said Principal Larnerd.

But Larnerd and Lewis question certain issues. That includes the district not providing transportation.

“The overwhelming majority of my students are not in walking distance,” Principal Larnerd said.

“The big challenge is staffing quite honestly,” Principal Lewis said.

Uncertain how many teachers may voluntarily come back, princpals must also decide when to host the small groups.

“It is very possible that students will have another teacher to serve them,” Principal Lewis said.

“So, in my mind it may be more of an after-school thing” Principal Larnerd added.

Principal Larnerd wants to start surveying his teachers this week.

Regional superintendents must sign off on each school’s plan.