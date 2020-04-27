Uncertainty surrounds start of NFL season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Stadium is on pace to open in just over 90 days. The Las Vegas Raiders made its draft picks over the weekend.

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted seven players over the weekend. Now, the question for the team is how big of a boost will they get when it’s time to play on the field.

By all accounts, Allegiant Stadium is still on track to open in July. Work on the stadium continues around the clock.

The NFL has yet to say if the season will begin on time, whether fans will be allowed to attend games, or even if teams can hold off-season meetings or workouts in person.

What is certain is that Las Vegas gets another chance to host the NFL Draft in 2022. Some of the plans include a floating stage at the Bellagio fountains which was part of the plan for this year’s draft but was canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“It was no fault of theirs. They deserve the draft. That’s why it was awarded to them. They did a great job leading up to the draft and putting us in a position where I know it would have been extraordinary. For us, this was an easy decision. We wanted to be back there,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Among the seven drafts, the Raiders took three wide receivers, led by Alabama speedster, Henry Ruggs. The team also drafted two corner backs, a safety, and an offensive lineman.