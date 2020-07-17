Uncertainty of COVID-19 has more parents considering homeschooling

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Homes across the valley could soon be turning into full time classrooms, as parents take their child’s education into their own hands.

Carly Aiu recalled her reaction when she saw the Clark County School District’s reopening plan.

“As a parent I was mortified,” Aiu said.

Her son Shiloh is going into the second grade, and she wants him home.

“I don’t know where the other children have been,” Aiu said. “I don’t know where the teacher has been.”

The uncertainty of COVID-19 and the district’s plan are enough for parents like Aiu to withdraw their kids, and teach them, themselves.

“When I started seeing how it was progressing more and more, I was going to the direction of homeschooling,” Aiu said.

She’s not alone.

“RISE Education Resource Center,” which assists families wanting to homeschool, has seen a large uptick in parents calling for information.

“A lot of them were feeling frustrated, so looking at homeschooling as an option puts them in more of the directors seat,” said Elissa Wahl — founder of RISE Education Resource Center.

Wahl says parents should instruct their kids with a mix of academics, socializing, P.E. and fieldtrips.

“The best thing you can do is create a rich educational environment, help them love learning, open up doors, and that way when they go back to school they can slide right in,” Wahl said.

She added that some typical mistakes parents can make are trying to exactly replicate school at home and buying an over-priced curriculum.

If a parent is considering homeschooling, Wahl recommends researching different education styles to see what fits their child’s needs.

If you’re considering homeschooling your child, there are some steps you need to take. You will need to formally withdraw them from school and file a “notice of intent” with an educational plan.