UNBELIEVABLE: Video shows delivery driver carelessly throwing package over gate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News NOW obtained video of a delivery driver delivering a package in an unconventional way. The incident was captured on surveillance video at the home of one of our photojournalist.

In the video you can see the driver trying to throw the package over the gate as he walks up to it. He missed the first time, so the package went into some bushes. But the relentless driver doesn’t give up on his throwing skills: He tries once again.

This time the package goes over the gate before landing on the ground.

The 8 News NOW photojournalist who gave us the video said this is the second time his security cameras have caught a delivery driver delivering a package in that manner.