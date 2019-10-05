Unattended cooking sends apartment up in flames; cooking-related fires are leading cause of blazes in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An early morning fire has left more than a dozen people without a home. It happened at the Pine Village Apartments, located at 3011 Arville Street. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the fire started in a second-story unit around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

According to firefighters, unattended cooking caused the blaze, but it could have been avoided.

“Firefighters everywhere, and they start banging on doors,” said Cristal Vazquez. “My mom woke me up saying, ‘wake up! Wake up! There’s a fire outside.'”

Photo Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue

Firefighters say cooking-related fires are the leading cause of fires in Las Vegas.

“Definitely makes me eyeball my neighbors a little bit. Like, are you guys being safe, asked Krista Lyddon, a neighbor?”

Cristal noticed the damage next door after flames engulfed her neighbor’s unit.

Photo Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue

“There was like fire coming close to our door, so we had to rush,” Cristal said.

Cristen Drummond, Reporter: “How scary was this for you and your parents?

“Cristal: “Terrible. Very scary. I was crying. My mom was crying.”

The 10-year-old said her father and a couple of other men tried to stop the blaze from spreading before firefighters arrived at the scene.

“They broke the glass from over here, and they took, they tried to turn it off,” Cristal said.

According to firefighters, a person admitted to falling asleep while waiting for grease to warm up on the stove. The two adults and four children who were in the unit were able to escape safely, but their dog died.

Photo Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue

One person was taken to the hospital after being cut by glass.

“My next door neighbors; there’s nothing, there’s only a bunch of ash,” said Cristal. “I thought I was going to lose my home.”

The apartment below suffered water damage causing five adults and seven children to be displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting the people affected by the situation.