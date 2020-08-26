Unattended barbecue grill sparks ‘body of fire’ between two homes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County firefighters had their hands full Tuesday. CCFD says firefighters were dispatched to a house fire at 7273 Linaria Street around 4:45 p.m.

Fire dispatch received numerous 911 calls reporting the fire, so the initial response included four engines, one truck, one rescue, and two Battalion Chiefs. While en route, the Battalion Chief requested that an additional two engines also respond to the home to assist.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story, single-family home on fire, so they made an aggressive attack on the interior. There was also a large body of fire between the first residence and the neighboring house, with the fire progressing into each of them, CCFD said.

Crews were sent into each residence and found that the fire had migrated into each from the area between the two houses. The fire was reported knocked down at approximately 5:07 p.m. NV Energy and Southwest Gas were requested to respond to the scene to secure the utilities.

Investigators from the Fire Investigation Division responded and conducted a scene examination to determine the cause of the fire. That is when they determined the owner of one of the residences was barbecuing and left the grill unattended.

The fire sparked when the fire from the unattended barbecue spread to the exterior wall and then to the other items throughout the yard.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the occupants.

CCFD says this is a good reminder to always allow adequate separation between the structure and the barbecue when you are grilling. They said you should also never leave a grill unattended.