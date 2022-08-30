LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Lake Mead officials discovered an unapproved boat ramp and parking area at Echo Bay.

On Aug. 16, it was discovered that heavy equipment was brought to the area and used to grade an undisturbed desert area in order to create the ramp, according to Lake Mead officials.

Not only is this a violation of park rules, but according to the park service, it also damages the desert environment and could potentially damage cultural resources the park is tasked to protect.

Echo Bay at Lake Mead – July 2017 (KLAS)

Officials say that park staff has created multiple dirt and concrete berms in order to close down the unapproved structure. Park rangers have also increased patrols in the area to prevent further instances like this.