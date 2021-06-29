UMC will offer complimentary identity protection, credit monitoring services after cyberattack

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UMC will offer its staff and patients complimentary identity protection and credit monitoring services “out of an abundance of caution” after a cyberattack. Cybercriminals targeted the hospital’s computer network mid-June.

Those whose information may have been compromised will be contacted and instructed on how to access the complimentary services.

When the attack was detected, the hospital says its cybersecurity team responded by restricting external access to its servers and securing the network. Clinical systems were reportedly not accessed.

“This type of attack has becoming increasingly common in the health care industry, with hospitals across the world experiencing similar situations,” a news release from the hospital reads.

UMC is working with Metro, the FBI and cybersecurity experts to identify the origin and extent of the attack.

They say while minor, intermittent computer issues were experienced by some staff during the defense response, a disruption to patient care or clinical systems has not been reported.