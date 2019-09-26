UMC to host 1 October Memorial Blood Drive & “Stop the Bleed” class

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two years after the deadliest mass shooting in American history, UMC is honoring those affected by the 1 October shooting by hosting a large-scale memorial blood drive. They are also hosting a “Stop the Bleed” class to help people learn the skills to stop life-threatening bleeding in the event of an emergency.

UMC introduced their “Stop the Bleed” program in 2017, and since then the hospital has trained approximately 11,000 people. The class is from 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm on October 1. You can sign up here.

If you want to sign up for the UMC 1 October Memorial Blood Drive, click here, then search for the sponsor code “1october.” You can also make an appointment by calling 877-25-VITAL. The blood drive runs from 8 am – 5 pm at UMC’s Delta Point Building.