UMC reports significant decrease in COVID-19 patients with 73% drop in recent weeks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — University Medical Center (UMC) reports is has experienced a “significant decline” in COVID-19 patients in recent weeks.

The hospital’s inpatient census has decreased by about 73% since late July, going from a high of 121 patients to the current daily inpatient total of 33 patients.

In addition, UMC says its COVID-19 testing laboratory now provides test results in an average of 12 hours after receiving the sample.

UMC has also experienced a sharp drop in the number of people needing emergency care for COVID-19-related complaints each day. Daily totals have declined by nearly 90% since the peak.

To put this into perspective, 79 patients visited UMC’s emergency departments for COVID-19 assessments on July 21. The most recent daily total shows that this number has decreased to eight patients.

The hospital’s ICU occupancy rate has also improved, dropping to 78% after reaching 92% on July 10.

“These encouraging figures represent continued progress in our county and UMC’s ongoing response to this unprecedented public health crisis,” said UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling. “While the situation has certainly improved, we cannot afford to let our guards down. To help build upon this momentum, UMC’s leading COVID-19 laboratory has introduced new processes to provide an average turnaround time of 12 hours for test results.”

UMC says it continues to lead Nevada in COVID-19 testing, with about 340,000 tests performed since the onset of the pandemic. To date, the state has performed over 1.3 million tests.

Individuals can receive a free test at both of UMC’s public testing sites, Cashman Center and the UNLV Thomas & Mack Center Strip View Pavilion. These locations are open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Patients can easily make appointments online by clicking HERE, then select “Public” from the drop-down menu.

As flu season approaches, UMC is urging community members to receive the annual flu vaccine.