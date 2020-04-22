UMC ramps up COVID-19 testing to help determine safest timeline to reopen economy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In the current state of COVID-19 testing, only people showing symptoms or who have a doctor’s order can get a test. But that may soon change as there are plans to expand testing in Clark County.

Health and county leaders said expanding testing will fulfill a critical need. It allows doctors to know the spread of the virus, and they claim it’s the key to reopening the economy.

“One of those requirements is the availability of widespread testing,” said Mason VanHouweling, CEO of UMC. “It is our number one priority to be able to test in the community.”

UMC wants to process 10,000 tests per day by June 1.

The hospital recently completed building a second lab. The facility is expected to process 1,500 tests a day, starting Saturday, and reach 4,000 tests by May 1.

The hospital also purchased new testing equipment and materials to boost its capabilities. Doctors expect a spike in positive cases as more people are tested.

County leaders said testing will show the extent of the problem and when it’s the safest for businesses to reopen.

“Nobody wants to open all the doors tomorrow and then have to turn around and close them in 30 days,” said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “That is not what we want to do, so patience is important.”

Along with COVID-19 tests, UMC plans to start antibody testing in the next 30 days. That test can show whether someone is infected or was previously. Health leaders are still determining how many of those tests the hospital will be able to process.

The Southern Nevada Health District and City of North Las Vegas leaders met Monday. They’re planning to set up a test site to help that community’s most vulnerable.