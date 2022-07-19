LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– University Medical Center is one of six U.S burn centers piloting a first-of-its-kind burn survivor care kit to help burn survivors with the transition from hospital to home.

Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors has created the Journey Forward Kit which provides burn survivors with tangible connections to local and national resources, as well as a variety of essential care products for recovery. The kit was created to help patients make the transition from hospital to home.

“Phoenix Society is committed to working closely with the burn centers at each of our pilot hospitals, as well as with our Phoenix SOAR volunteers, to build and deepen the relationships with survivors and their families,” said Amy Acton, CEO of Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors.

UMC is one of six burn centers included in the pilot program, the full list includes:

● Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston, MA)

● Orlando Regional Medical Center (Orlando, FL)

● Spectrum Health Hospital (Grand Rapids, MI)

● UC Irvine Regional Burn Center (Orange, CA)

● University Medical Center New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)

● University Medical Center of Southern Nevada (Las Vegas, NV)

“Our research revealed that two-thirds of burn survivors didn’t feel they had the knowledge or resources they needed when they left the hospital,” said Acton. “Receiving the Journey Forward Kit through the burn units where they’re being treated will help patients better understand their recovery journey and know they’re not alone.”

The pilot program will continue through August. If you want to learn more about the program or Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors, click here.