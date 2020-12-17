UMC on track to reach COVID-19 vaccination milestone today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UMC is on track to surpass the distribution of 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations to team members today. The hospital was the first in Nevada to give the vaccine to frontline healthcare workers in what was a historic moment on Monday.

“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our team members, UMC now offers one of the most efficient vaccination clinics in the nation,” said UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling in a news release. “We have seen an incredible response from front-line health care workers who remain committed to protecting themselves, their patients and their community. At UMC, we take pride in safeguarding the health of the men and women working on the front lines to care for our community during its greatest time of need.”

The hospital says this number is a portion of its estimated 4,000 employees, as well as additional medical staff at the UNLV School of Medicine and community physicians.

Another 500 employees were slated to receive the vaccine Wednesday. Since the beginning, the hospital says it has made those workers at highest-risk for exposure to the virus a priority.

UMC notes it will continue to “fine-tune its community vaccine distribution plan” as the we await its release to the general public.