UMC offering COVID-19 recovery clinic for those dealing with lingering symptoms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Recovering from COVID can be difficult for some even many months later.

UMC is announcing a new clinic specifically for those dealing with those lingering symptoms or those known as “long haulers.”

The recovery clinic is located within UMC’s Quick Care facility off Rancho and Craig.

Physicians will work with patients to create a personalized treatment plan based on symptoms.

Patients can also schedule follow-up appointments, allowing doctors to monitor their progress.

COVID-19 Recovery Clinic: