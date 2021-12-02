UMC medical clinic opens at Terminal 1 at McCarran airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– UMC opens a new Express Care clinic at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport on Thursday.

The clinic serves as urgent care and COVID-19 testing for travelers coming in and out of Las Vegas and airport staff.

“Whether they have an injury, we do work comp here we have x-ray machines whether you work here or you are visiting this is open to the community,” said Mason Van Houweling, CEO of UMC.

The urgent care is located on the second level of terminal 1, where a doctor is available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The doctors will be able to get a prescription too.

“Sometimes passengers forget their meds so even before the pandemic we always had a need and a desire for having a medical clinic at the airport,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, director of aviation for McCarran.

The clinic also has international travel-approved rapid PCR COVID-19 testing. Results are provided within one to two hours.

“It was very convenient,” David Hamilton said. “I had taken a test on Tuesday night its Thursday now the test results didn’t come back so I had to take an emergency test.”

Hamilton was one of the first patients at the express clinic. He got his COVID test before taking off to Toronto.

Appointments are required for getting COVID-19 testing. Visit umcsn.com/TravelLAS to learn more.