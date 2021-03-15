UMC medical clinic could be coming to Terminal 1 at airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A UMC medical clinic could be in the works for McCarran International Airport if the county agrees to the terms of a lease agreement on Tuesday.

A 5-year lease with an additional 5-year option for a clinic near the A/B security checkpoint at the airport is on the Clark County Commission’s Tuesday agenda. The lease would cost UMC about $3,100 per month.

The clinic would provide primary urgent care, medical screening exams, Rapid/PCR COVID-19 testing, and physicals for employment, according to the agenda item summary.

The clinic is outside the secured portion of Terminal 1.