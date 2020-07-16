UMC: ICU is over 90% capacity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the state — especially in Clark County — local hospitals face a similar challenge of how it will accommodate everyone.

On Thursday, Nevada and Clark County both set a new record for the number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day. According to data, the state is reporting 1,447 new cases, and Clark County is reporting 1,315 in the past 24 hours.

The 8 News Now I-Team asked University Medical Center for its ICU numbers. The spokesperson, Scott Kerbs, said occupancy and patient census figures can change significantly throughout the day. He said although UMC’s ICU occupancy currently exceeds 90%, “we have the ability to significantly expand this capacity.”

Kerbs went on to say, “Following a detailed planning process, we have teams in place to activate alternative surge space throughout UMC as needed. We are currently using extra space within a large PACU to care for a small number of patients with non-COVID-related medical concerns.”