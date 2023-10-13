LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – University Medical Center is raising funds for a historic renovation project that includes an upgrade to the children’s hospital.

Support comes from Friday night’s Evening of Hope Gala at Paris Las Vegas.

The UMC Children’s Hospital renovations include upgrades for efficiency and ways to make young patients feel more comfortable.

UMC Chief Experience Officer, Danita Cohen said the project will enhance the experience for their pediatric patients, including enhanced playrooms and play spaces.

The hospital has been around since 1931 and serves about 30,000 pediatric patients each year.

Cohen said they’re hoping to raise more than a million dollars at the benefit gala.

“Whether it is diversion therapy, pet therapy, play therapy, music therapy,” Cohen said. “Anything we can do to help them feel more comfortable without having to use a lot of pain medication, that is what we want to do.”

Work will also transform the typical hospital rooms into ones with entertainment and gaming devices.

Newly designed treatment areas will help calm nervous patients and an upgraded family retreat room.

As for staff, nursing stations will offer state-of-the-art technology and a calming environment.

The gala is from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Paris Las Vegas Ballroom.

Headlining performers include Idina Menzel, Aloe Blacc, James Snyder, and Michael Orland.

Several upscale chefs have donated their time to provide a feast for attendees.

UMC leaders hope the star-studded dinner and auction event brings together a generous crowd.

All proceeds from the gala will go toward the renovation project.