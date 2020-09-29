UMC hosting 1 October memorial blood drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UMC is partnering with Vitalant once again this year to host the annual UMC 1 October Memorial Blood Drive.

The event is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 1 at UMC’s Delta Point Building, located at 901 Rancho Lane.

To make a blood donation appointment, community members can call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) or register online by visiting www.bloodhero.com and search for the sponsor code “UMCLV.”

The event follows strict COVID-19 prevention guidelines, so all participants must wear face coverings, maintain social distancing and receive health screenings prior to donating blood.

There will be another blood drive on Thursday. The One October Memorial Blood Drive will take place at Las Vegas Ballpark from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Donors must make appointments in advance at www.bloodhero.com or here using sponsor code: lvbaseball and are encouraged to keep social distance recommendations.