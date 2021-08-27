UMC honors late teen’s life during ‘Donor Walk’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been two years since a young man’s ‘gift of life’ was donated after a tragic accident.

18-year old Michael Sigler passed away before his high school graduation. On Friday, his family reconnected with another family who received the ultimate gift from that tragic day.

“I miss him terribly every single day,” expressed Courtney Kaplan, Michael’s mother.

It’s been a long and difficult road for the Sigler family after losing Michael in a 2019 motorcycle accident. But his family says, his legacy lives on.

“What Mike did in becoming an organ donor is immeasurable. Those are eight lives that are still living, ” says Charles Sigler, Michael’s father. UMC honored the teen during a “Donor Walk.”

That personal decision has given Texas resident Harold Peck a new lease on life after he was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. “I was probably about 30 days from passing away. My skin turned grey. Then I got the call about the lung transplant,” recalls Peck.

But that call he says was the start of an even longer and emotional path. “The first donor ended up with pneumonia. The second one had cancer and it kept happening until the 6th time it was a perfect match,” says Peck.

Christina Hernandez, from the Nevada Donor Network says the gift of an organ donation is life changing.

“When someone decides to become an organ and eye tissue donor like Mikey they have the ability to impact the lives of eight others through organ donation and save them and also heal and enhance the lives of 75 or more through tissue donation,” says Hernandez.

On Friday an emotional encounter for both families who were able to reconnect again over a young man’s decision to give the ultimate gift.

Currently there are over 107,000 americans waiting for an organ donation. 600 of those people are here in Nevada.

For more information on how to become a donor click HERE.