UMC holds Halloween party for hospitalized children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pediatric patients and their families at UMC Children’s Hospital were treated to a Halloween party hosted by Spirit Halloween stores.

“We’re just trying to take their mind off of being sick for one day,” said Brennen of Spirit Halloween stores.

All costumes, games, and crafts were free to patients through their “Spirit of Children” program.

Spirit Halloween’s “Spirit of Children” program has raised more than $410,845 for UMC Children’s Hospital, to help make the hospital experience easier for young patients and their families by providing valuable support and healing through play.

Donations to facilitate more in-hospital parties can be made to the Spirit of Children charity.