LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Following Desert Springs Hospital’s announcement that it will cease normal hospital operations and convert the building to a free-standing emergency room, University Medical Center will be hosting a career fair for the 970 Desert Springs employees who will soon find themselves without jobs.

The career fair will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 and Friday, Jan. 20 at UMC’s Delta Point building, located at 901 Rancho Lane, in the Emerald Conference Room.

Time slots for the event are as follows:

Thursday, Jan. 19 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 20 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

UMC will be hiring clinical and non-clinical positions in the following key departments, as well as others:

Nursing and Ambulatory Department , including positions for Registered Nurses, Charge Nurse Licensed Practical Nurses, Certified Nursing Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, Medical Assistants and Case Managers

, including positions for Registered Nurses, Charge Nurse Licensed Practical Nurses, Certified Nursing Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, Medical Assistants and Case Managers Anesthesiology , including positions for Anesthesia Technicians and Nurse Anesthetists

, including positions for Anesthesia Technicians and Nurse Anesthetists Radiology , including positions for Registered Radiological Technologists and Specialty Imaging Technologists

, including positions for Registered Radiological Technologists and Specialty Imaging Technologists Surgical Services , including Surgical Technologist, Surgical First Assist, and Sterile Processing Technician

, including Surgical Technologist, Surgical First Assist, and Sterile Processing Technician Rehabilitation Services

Pharmacy , including Pharmacist and Pharmacy Technician

, including Pharmacist and Pharmacy Technician Environmental Services

Food Services

Desert Springs employees who are interested should apply at UMC’s website.