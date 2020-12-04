UMC employee gets house painted for free

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Healthcare workers have given so much to the community this year, and now they are getting some of that love back.

Local startup “Blue Ape Painting” teamed up with North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown to repaint homes of those who’ve been making a difference.

On Thursday, Gail McDonald’s home was redone. She went bright to stand out.

This is part of Blue Ape’s “Painting-it-forward” campaign, as a way to give back.

“It’s always so much fun to see the gratitude the people feel when we can offer this service,” said Richard Ethington of Blue Ape Painting. “They have such varying stories, inspiring stories. We know that we can paint, and that’s what we want to do for them and that’s a great way to serve.”

There was also a part two to this surprise.

Blue Ape will paint Gail’s mother’s home next. She lives next door in the home Gail grew up in.